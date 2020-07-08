10460 West Oakmont Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351 Sun City
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location. This home is close and walking distance to super market (Fry's) Restaurants, shopping and medical facilities. Master bedroom has attached additional room that can be used for a bedroom, office or hobby room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10460 W Oakmont Drive have any available units?
10460 W Oakmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
Is 10460 W Oakmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10460 W Oakmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.