10460 W Oakmont Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:38 PM

10460 W Oakmont Drive

10460 West Oakmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10460 West Oakmont Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location. This home is close and walking distance to super market (Fry's) Restaurants, shopping and medical facilities. Master bedroom has attached additional room that can be used for a bedroom, office or hobby room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10460 W Oakmont Drive have any available units?
10460 W Oakmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
Is 10460 W Oakmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10460 W Oakmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10460 W Oakmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10460 W Oakmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10460 W Oakmont Drive offer parking?
No, 10460 W Oakmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10460 W Oakmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10460 W Oakmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10460 W Oakmont Drive have a pool?
No, 10460 W Oakmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10460 W Oakmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 10460 W Oakmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10460 W Oakmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10460 W Oakmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10460 W Oakmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10460 W Oakmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

