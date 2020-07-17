All apartments in Sun City
10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:14 PM

10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard

10330 West Thunderbird Boulevard · (623) 239-2343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10330 West Thunderbird Boulevard, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A214 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
GREAT WAY TO TRY OUT THE LIFESTYLE! Freshly painted interior & new installed ceiling fans with remotes.All new stainless appliances (stove & oven never used). New carpeting on the double sized balcony. 2 Lovely patio doors give this condo such a welcoming feeling. Spacious entry is tiled with an open view into the ''Great'' room. You will have plenty of space for your furnishings & for entertaining. Split bedroom plan & both with their own bath. The El Dorado condominiums offer Independent Resort Style living for 55+. HOA includes, meal plan, transportation services, maid service,linen service, Cable,water/sewer/trash. 24hr nurse on staff & so much more. or could be purchased for $159900.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard have any available units?
10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard have?
Some of 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard offer parking?
No, 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
