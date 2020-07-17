10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

GREAT WAY TO TRY OUT THE LIFESTYLE! Freshly painted interior & new installed ceiling fans with remotes.All new stainless appliances (stove & oven never used). New carpeting on the double sized balcony. 2 Lovely patio doors give this condo such a welcoming feeling. Spacious entry is tiled with an open view into the ''Great'' room. You will have plenty of space for your furnishings & for entertaining. Split bedroom plan & both with their own bath. The El Dorado condominiums offer Independent Resort Style living for 55+. HOA includes, meal plan, transportation services, maid service,linen service, Cable,water/sewer/trash. 24hr nurse on staff & so much more. or could be purchased for $159900.