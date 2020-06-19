10237 North 103rd Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351 Sun City
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This stuccoed beauty was completely updated a couple of years ago. Tile floors, Cabinets in kitchen and baths, and dual pane windows throughout. Minimum 12 month lease. Sun city is a 55+ community. Sorry no pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10237 N 103RD Avenue have any available units?
10237 N 103RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10237 N 103RD Avenue have?
Some of 10237 N 103RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10237 N 103RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10237 N 103RD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.