All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 10237 N 103RD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10237 N 103RD Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

10237 N 103RD Avenue

10237 North 103rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10237 North 103rd Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This stuccoed beauty was completely updated a couple of years ago. Tile floors, Cabinets in kitchen and baths, and dual pane windows throughout. Minimum 12 month lease. Sun city is a 55+ community. Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10237 N 103RD Avenue have any available units?
10237 N 103RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10237 N 103RD Avenue have?
Some of 10237 N 103RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10237 N 103RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10237 N 103RD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10237 N 103RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10237 N 103RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10237 N 103RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10237 N 103RD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10237 N 103RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10237 N 103RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10237 N 103RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 10237 N 103RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10237 N 103RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10237 N 103RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10237 N 103RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10237 N 103RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10237 N 103RD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10237 N 103RD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College