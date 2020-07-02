All apartments in Sun City
10020 W COGGINS Drive
10020 W COGGINS Drive

10020 West Coggins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10020 West Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice rental with spacious floor plan. New tile flooring, fresh paint. Arizona Room off kitchen.Convenient location, easy care yard and friendly neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 W COGGINS Drive have any available units?
10020 W COGGINS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10020 W COGGINS Drive have?
Some of 10020 W COGGINS Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 W COGGINS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10020 W COGGINS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 W COGGINS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10020 W COGGINS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10020 W COGGINS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10020 W COGGINS Drive offers parking.
Does 10020 W COGGINS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10020 W COGGINS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 W COGGINS Drive have a pool?
No, 10020 W COGGINS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10020 W COGGINS Drive have accessible units?
No, 10020 W COGGINS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 W COGGINS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10020 W COGGINS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10020 W COGGINS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10020 W COGGINS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

