Home
/
Sun City West, AZ
/
22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:20 PM

22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive

22706 N Wagon Wheel Dr · No Longer Available
Location

22706 N Wagon Wheel Dr, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Three bedroom home on the 14th hole of Deer Valley Golf Course available for winter rental. Enter the home to a the living room. Eat-in kitchen. Master with queen-size bed; En-suite bath with double sinks and walk-in shower, The other bedrooms are split from the master bedroom. Bedroom two has a queen size bed and the third bedroom has twin beds. Hall bath has a soaking tub. Inside laundry, Covered patio overlooking the golf course. Rent includes all utilities, cable TV and internet. Outside covered patio has a BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive have any available units?
22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive have?
Some of 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive offers parking.
Does 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive have a pool?
No, 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22706 N WAGON WHEEL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

