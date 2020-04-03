All apartments in Sun City West
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

22613 N VIA TERCERO --

22613 North via Tercero · (623) 826-5496
Location

22613 North via Tercero, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful golf course view home in luxurious Sun City West area!, Close to Peoria and Surprise Sport complexes, Arrowhead Town Center. Take advantage of all the amenities that Sun City West has to offer! All utilities, cable and internet included! Inviting front patio. Lavishly furnished, rare 3 bedroom and 2 very nice updated baths. Great floor plan with formal dining, separate family room and breakfast eating area. Perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen with upgraded counter tops and modern touches. Neutral colors throughout, upgraded appliances and numerous other high-end features. Huge patio with pony wall and overlooking stunning view of the golf course!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- have any available units?
22613 N VIA TERCERO -- has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- have?
Some of 22613 N VIA TERCERO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- currently offering any rent specials?
22613 N VIA TERCERO -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- pet-friendly?
No, 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- offer parking?
Yes, 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- does offer parking.
Does 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- have a pool?
No, 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- does not have a pool.
Does 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- have accessible units?
No, 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 22613 N VIA TERCERO -- does not have units with air conditioning.
