22613 N VIA TERCERO

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Beautiful golf course view home in luxurious Sun City West area!, Close to Peoria and Surprise Sport complexes, Arrowhead Town Center. Take advantage of all the amenities that Sun City West has to offer! All utilities, cable and internet included! Inviting front patio. Lavishly furnished, rare 3 bedroom and 2 very nice updated baths. Great floor plan with formal dining, separate family room and breakfast eating area. Perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen with upgraded counter tops and modern touches. Neutral colors throughout, upgraded appliances and numerous other high-end features. Huge patio with pony wall and overlooking stunning view of the golf course!