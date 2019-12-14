Rent Calculator
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

21614 N 139TH Drive
21614 North 139th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
21614 North 139th Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
cul de sac lot in this adult community. NEW CARPET! NEW PAINT! Ready for move in now. 2 bed 2 bath. Come see it today!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Does 21614 N 139TH Drive have any available units?
21614 N 139TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sun City West, AZ
.
What amenities does 21614 N 139TH Drive have?
Some of 21614 N 139TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21614 N 139TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21614 N 139TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21614 N 139TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21614 N 139TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sun City West
.
Does 21614 N 139TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21614 N 139TH Drive offers parking.
Does 21614 N 139TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21614 N 139TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21614 N 139TH Drive have a pool?
No, 21614 N 139TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21614 N 139TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 21614 N 139TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21614 N 139TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21614 N 139TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21614 N 139TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21614 N 139TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
