Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Great view of the Hillcrest Golf Course and mountains, this second floor one-bedroom, one-bath furnished condo is available as a vacation rental. Galley kitchen with cook-top stove. Washer and dryer included. One-car carport with partial use of the storage area. Rent includes all utilities, cable and internet. Age-restricted community. One tenant must be 55 years or older.