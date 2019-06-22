All apartments in Sun City West
19417 N STAR RIDGE Drive
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:25 AM

19417 N STAR RIDGE Drive

19417 North Star Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19417 North Star Ridge Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
One bedroom condo for rent. Courtyard facing unit, all tile floors, move in ready, furniture negotiable. One resident must be 55 or over, no occupants under 19, adult community. One rec card at tenants expense available for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

