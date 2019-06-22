19417 N STAR RIDGE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

One bedroom condo for rent. Courtyard facing unit, all tile floors, move in ready, furniture negotiable. One resident must be 55 or over, no occupants under 19, adult community. One rec card at tenants expense available for this property.