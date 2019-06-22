19417 North Star Ridge Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Sun City West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
One bedroom condo for rent. Courtyard facing unit, all tile floors, move in ready, furniture negotiable. One resident must be 55 or over, no occupants under 19, adult community. One rec card at tenants expense available for this property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19417 N STAR RIDGE Drive have any available units?
19417 N STAR RIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 19417 N STAR RIDGE Drive have?
Some of 19417 N STAR RIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19417 N STAR RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19417 N STAR RIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.