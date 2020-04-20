19247 N STAR RIDGE Drive

Amenities

CURRENTLY RENTED UNTIL APRIL 31, 2020. AVAILABLE MAY 1, 2020!!!!! ALSO ALREADY RENTED DEC, 2020, JAN-MARCH 2021!!!! UPDATED Fully Furnished VACATION RENTAL in 55+ community of Sun City West. 3 month minimum and is AVAILABLE NOW to rent starting in May 1, 2020. New carpet in master, new bed, mattress, bedding, updated bathroom, new sofa and recliners in living room, Brand new 50'' flat screen TV, Brand new remote control ceiling fan, inside full sized washer and dryer and gorgeous updated back patio. This condo has everything!!! Just bring your clothes and a toothbrush! Tenants have the use of all recreational facilities that Sun City West has to offer (at additional cost) See fee sheet in docs tab. Owner/Agent