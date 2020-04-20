All apartments in Sun City West
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

19247 N STAR RIDGE Drive

19247 North Star Ridge Drive · (623) 776-6759
Location

19247 North Star Ridge Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 994 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CURRENTLY RENTED UNTIL APRIL 31, 2020. AVAILABLE MAY 1, 2020!!!!! ALSO ALREADY RENTED DEC, 2020, JAN-MARCH 2021!!!! UPDATED Fully Furnished VACATION RENTAL in 55+ community of Sun City West. 3 month minimum and is AVAILABLE NOW to rent starting in May 1, 2020. New carpet in master, new bed, mattress, bedding, updated bathroom, new sofa and recliners in living room, Brand new 50'' flat screen TV, Brand new remote control ceiling fan, inside full sized washer and dryer and gorgeous updated back patio. This condo has everything!!! Just bring your clothes and a toothbrush! Tenants have the use of all recreational facilities that Sun City West has to offer (at additional cost) See fee sheet in docs tab. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

