Sun City West, AZ
/
15015 W HERITAGE Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15015 W HERITAGE Drive
15015 West Heritage Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15015 West Heritage Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Not a vacation rental. Very nice property ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15015 W HERITAGE Drive have any available units?
15015 W HERITAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sun City West, AZ
.
What amenities does 15015 W HERITAGE Drive have?
Some of 15015 W HERITAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15015 W HERITAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15015 W HERITAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15015 W HERITAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15015 W HERITAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sun City West
.
Does 15015 W HERITAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15015 W HERITAGE Drive offers parking.
Does 15015 W HERITAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15015 W HERITAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15015 W HERITAGE Drive have a pool?
No, 15015 W HERITAGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15015 W HERITAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 15015 W HERITAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15015 W HERITAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15015 W HERITAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15015 W HERITAGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15015 W HERITAGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
