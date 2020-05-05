14022 W Caballero Dr

Amenities

Sun City West, Age Restricted 55+ Community - 6 month lease. Beautiful Clifton Model Home with many upgrades and storage, storage, storage. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with North/South exposure. Home features Plantation Shutters throughout and ceiling fans. Large rooms with Formal living and dining, family room, eat-in kitchen dining. Kitchen features roll-out shelving and solar tube for extra natural light. Master bedroom has its own A/C unit for added efficiency. Extended covered screened in patio and pet shelter for safety. Lots of garage storage and a golf cart garage as well. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Property has Soft water system, RO System. Application fee: $40 per adult. Refundable deposits: Security deposit $1525.00, cleaning deposit $300. Non Refundable Fees: Pet Fee $150, one time Admin Fee $250. Application Fee is $40 per person. Quarterly Yard Service included in rent.