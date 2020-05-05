All apartments in Sun City West
14022 W Caballero Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

14022 W Caballero Dr

14022 West Caballero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14022 West Caballero Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sun City West, Age Restricted 55+ Community - 6 month lease. Beautiful Clifton Model Home with many upgrades and storage, storage, storage. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with North/South exposure. Home features Plantation Shutters throughout and ceiling fans. Large rooms with Formal living and dining, family room, eat-in kitchen dining. Kitchen features roll-out shelving and solar tube for extra natural light. Master bedroom has its own A/C unit for added efficiency. Extended covered screened in patio and pet shelter for safety. Lots of garage storage and a golf cart garage as well. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Property has Soft water system, RO System. Application fee: $40 per adult. Refundable deposits: Security deposit $1525.00, cleaning deposit $300. Non Refundable Fees: Pet Fee $150, one time Admin Fee $250. Application Fee is $40 per person. Quarterly Yard Service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14022 W Caballero Dr have any available units?
14022 W Caballero Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 14022 W Caballero Dr have?
Some of 14022 W Caballero Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14022 W Caballero Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14022 W Caballero Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14022 W Caballero Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14022 W Caballero Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14022 W Caballero Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14022 W Caballero Dr offers parking.
Does 14022 W Caballero Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14022 W Caballero Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14022 W Caballero Dr have a pool?
No, 14022 W Caballero Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14022 W Caballero Dr have accessible units?
No, 14022 W Caballero Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14022 W Caballero Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14022 W Caballero Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14022 W Caballero Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14022 W Caballero Dr has units with air conditioning.
