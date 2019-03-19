13030 W SEVILLE Drive

Amenities

WELCOME HOME!! This spacious 3 Bedroom home is sparkling clean with storage galore! The Large Master Bedroom has dual closets, dual sinks, garden tub & walk-in shower & window treatments/shades. Large Tile in all the right places & carpet in the rooms. The Family Room/Great Room (w/ Skylights) opens into the Formal Living Room/Dining Room & Arizona Room - wonderful split floor plan! The Kitchen has granite tile counter tops, deep drawers for storage & a pantry. Dual Pane windows throughout w/ plantation shutters. Big Laundry Room (or Office, Sewing Room, etc.) w/ SOLAR hot water heater w/ exit into 2 car garage w/ cabinets. Low maintenance yards complete with fruit trees. Hurry and check out this home, you'll be glad you did. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. 1 Year Lease Only.