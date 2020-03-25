All apartments in Sierra Vista
5130 Calle Vieja
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 PM

5130 Calle Vieja

5130 Calle Vieja · (520) 395-9995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5130 Calle Vieja, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1657 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com. You can schedule an agent-assisted showing (available M-F 9am-4pm), and/or make application online there as well.

Contact RE/MAX HomeStores Property Management for more details or to schedule an agent-assisted showing at our 24-hour rental hotline 520-395-9995. During normal business hours (M-F 8am-5pm) you can reach available PM staff at 520-458-1911.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Calle Vieja have any available units?
5130 Calle Vieja has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5130 Calle Vieja currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Calle Vieja isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Calle Vieja pet-friendly?
Yes, 5130 Calle Vieja is pet friendly.
Does 5130 Calle Vieja offer parking?
No, 5130 Calle Vieja does not offer parking.
Does 5130 Calle Vieja have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Calle Vieja does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Calle Vieja have a pool?
No, 5130 Calle Vieja does not have a pool.
Does 5130 Calle Vieja have accessible units?
No, 5130 Calle Vieja does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Calle Vieja have units with dishwashers?
No, 5130 Calle Vieja does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5130 Calle Vieja have units with air conditioning?
No, 5130 Calle Vieja does not have units with air conditioning.
