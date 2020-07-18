All apartments in Sierra Vista
Last updated June 29 2020 at 8:41 PM

4945 East De Medici Drive

4945 E De Medici Dr · (520) 395-9995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4945 E De Medici Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com. You can schedule an agent-assisted showing (available M-F 9am-4pm), and/or make application online there as well.

Contact RE/MAX HomeStores Property Management for more details or to schedule an agent-assisted showing at our 24-hour rental hotline 520-395-9995. During normal business hours (M-F 8am-5pm) you can reach available PM staff at 520-458-1911.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4945 East De Medici Drive have any available units?
4945 East De Medici Drive has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4945 East De Medici Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4945 East De Medici Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4945 East De Medici Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4945 East De Medici Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Vista.
Does 4945 East De Medici Drive offer parking?
No, 4945 East De Medici Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4945 East De Medici Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4945 East De Medici Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4945 East De Medici Drive have a pool?
No, 4945 East De Medici Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4945 East De Medici Drive have accessible units?
No, 4945 East De Medici Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4945 East De Medici Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4945 East De Medici Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4945 East De Medici Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4945 East De Medici Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
