2232 Madera Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3BR, 2BA, 1790 sf



Register for a self-showing (available showing times 7am-8pm daily) to view this or any of our other rentals online at www.AZHomeRentals4U.com. You can schedule an agent-assisted showing (available M-F 9am-4pm), and/or make application online there as well.



Contact RE/MAX HomeStores Property Management for more details or to schedule an agent-assisted showing at our 24-hour rental hotline 520-395-9995. During normal business hours (M-F 8am-5pm) you can reach available PM staff at 520-458-1911.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.