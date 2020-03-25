Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2152 Valley Sage St Available 08/07/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, with 2 Car Garage, Central A/C - Available December 6th.... Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, with 2 Car Garage, Central A/C, the home has Large Open Great Room, Open Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Upgraded Appliances, Large Master Bedroom including Walk-In Closet, Oversized Laundry Room/Office with Washer & Dryer hook-Ups, Fenced Yard with Covered Patio, located in Coronado Crossing one of Sierra Vista’s newest neighborhoods. Only minutes to Fort Huachuca, shopping, and restaurants.



Call (520)458-4388 to make an appointment to view. One Year Lease is Required. Tenant pays all utilities except Sewer. * Rent does not include 1% city rent tax or $15.00 trash bill.



Directions: Fry Blvd. to Coronado and turn South Avenida Cochise and turn east on Thunder Meadows, take first left and follow to home on Right.



No Cats Allowed



