2152 Valley Sage St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

2152 Valley Sage St

2152 Valley Sage St · (520) 458-4388
Location

2152 Valley Sage St, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2152 Valley Sage St · Avail. Aug 7

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2152 Valley Sage St Available 08/07/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, with 2 Car Garage, Central A/C - Available December 6th.... Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, with 2 Car Garage, Central A/C, the home has Large Open Great Room, Open Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Upgraded Appliances, Large Master Bedroom including Walk-In Closet, Oversized Laundry Room/Office with Washer & Dryer hook-Ups, Fenced Yard with Covered Patio, located in Coronado Crossing one of Sierra Vista’s newest neighborhoods. Only minutes to Fort Huachuca, shopping, and restaurants.

Call (520)458-4388 to make an appointment to view. One Year Lease is Required. Tenant pays all utilities except Sewer. * Rent does not include 1% city rent tax or $15.00 trash bill.

Directions: Fry Blvd. to Coronado and turn South Avenida Cochise and turn east on Thunder Meadows, take first left and follow to home on Right.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1991728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 Valley Sage St have any available units?
2152 Valley Sage St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2152 Valley Sage St have?
Some of 2152 Valley Sage St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 Valley Sage St currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Valley Sage St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Valley Sage St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2152 Valley Sage St is pet friendly.
Does 2152 Valley Sage St offer parking?
Yes, 2152 Valley Sage St offers parking.
Does 2152 Valley Sage St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2152 Valley Sage St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Valley Sage St have a pool?
No, 2152 Valley Sage St does not have a pool.
Does 2152 Valley Sage St have accessible units?
No, 2152 Valley Sage St does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Valley Sage St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2152 Valley Sage St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2152 Valley Sage St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2152 Valley Sage St has units with air conditioning.
