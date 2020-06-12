Apartment List
/
AZ
/
sedona
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sedona, AZ

Finding an apartment in Sedona that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
155 Morgan Road
155 Morgan Road, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2186 sqft
Incredible Views - 3 bed/2 bath Plus Casita Home in Broken Arrow. - $2,499/mo - This charming home located off of Hwy 179 just south of Tlaquepaque built in 1962 offers unprecedented sweeping views in a very private, ranch style setting.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
225 Scenic Drive
225 Scenic Drive, Sedona, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
5134 sqft
Exquisite Luxury Home Located in the Back o Beyond Neighborhood! - $7500 per month w/ utilities included! - This stunningly appointed, fully furnished vacation rental property boasts four bedrooms, six bathroom, an in home theater, bar, workout

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
230 Arroyo Sienna
230 Arroyo Sienna Dr, Sedona, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Triplex apartment in Sedona - Completely remodeled from top to bottom, this 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment is brand new and ready for you! Approx. 1000sqft. Sweeping red rock views, close to trails.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25 Hillside Court
25 Hillside Court, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3256 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - WEST SEDONA HOME WITH MULTIPLE DECKS AND PATIOS TO ENJOY THE VIEWS. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE MAIN LIVING AREAS, WOOD BURNING STONE FIREPLACE, UPDATED KITCHEN, MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND OFFICE/SITTING AREA.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 SADDLEROCK LANE
5 Saddle Rock Lane, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2168 sqft
5 SADDLEROCK LANE Available 06/15/20 5 SaddleRock Lane Sedona, Az 86336 Beautiful Home with Views in West Sedona - 3BR/2BA Santa Fe style single family home located in the heart of West Sedona in the Saddlerock subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Sedona

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
80 Jones Lane
80 Jones Lane, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1580 sqft
HOUSE: UPPER RED ROCK LOOP - COME ENJOY A PEACEFUL, OFF THE BEATEN PATH, MINI RANCH ON UPPER RED ROCK LOOP ROAD, 2+ ACRE, SINGLE LEVEL, 2/2 WITH POSSIBLE DEN, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM, HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, REAR FENCE, SOME LANDSCAPING
Results within 5 miles of Sedona

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
35 Cord Dr
35 Cord Circle, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Gorgeous Sedona Rental - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1488 Sq. Ft., 2 Car Garage Attached, Wood Fireplace, Borders Golf Course With Beautiful Golf Course Views, Covered Patio Unfurnished, 12 month lease $1500.00 Security Deposit, $300.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199
6770 W State Route 89a, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
55 + Community- 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths - 55+ Community** The home is a lovely 3/2 with a large master bedroom and 2 walk-in closets. Large kitchen with many cabinets and large pantry. The floor plan is open, with new carpeting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
70 Pebble Drive
70 Pebble Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1895 sqft
Village of Oak Creek single family home. - Approx 1900 square foot home in the Village of Oak Creek. 3 bedrooms + office, 2 baths, large fenced back yard, and nice covered front deck. Huge stone wood-burning fireplace and warm vaulted wood ceilings.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
158 Pinon Woods Drive
158 Pinon Woods Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1850 sqft
HOUSE - VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK - PINON WOODS - SPACIOUS HOME WITH A BEAUTIFUL OUTDOOR SPACE IN DESIRABLE PINON WOODS. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
65 Verde Valley School Rd E-8
65 Verde Valley School Road, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
65 Verde Valley School Rd E-8 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5849176)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sedona, AZ

Finding an apartment in Sedona that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Sedona 2 BedroomsSedona 3 BedroomsSedona Apartments with Balcony
Sedona Apartments with GarageSedona Apartments with Parking
Sedona Dog Friendly ApartmentsSedona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Flagstaff, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Payson, AZVerde Village, AZ
Village of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona UniversityYavapai College
Coconino Community College