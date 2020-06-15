All apartments in Sedona
Find more places like 5 SADDLEROCK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sedona, AZ
/
5 SADDLEROCK LANE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:03 PM

5 SADDLEROCK LANE

5 Saddle Rock Lane · (928) 282-6969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sedona
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5 Saddle Rock Lane, Sedona, AZ 86336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 SADDLEROCK LANE · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
5 SaddleRock Lane Sedona, Az 86336 Beautiful Home with Views in West Sedona - 3BR/2BA Santa Fe style single family home located in the heart of West Sedona in the Saddlerock subdivision. New carpet in the living room and master bedroom and new flooring in the master bath. Freshly painted throughout the home. Built in 1992 and approx. 2,168 sq. ft. Enter the property through the courtyard. Great room concept with split bedroom plan. Living room offers cathedral ceiling, red rock views, large windows/sliding glass doors, ceiling fans and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features gas stove, view from the kitchen sink and breakfast bar. Master bedroom offers sliding glass door to the outside and walk-in closet. Master bathroom highlights two vanities, soaker tub and separate shower. On the other side of the home are the two additional bedrooms which share a full bathroom with tub/shower combination. Fenced backyard with pool and hot tub. Double car garage. $2,695/mo. Tenant pays utilities of electric, natural gas and water. Property is on septic. Owner may consider one small pet upon approval. NO SMOKING!! We do not advertise on craigslist if you see this property on there it is a scam.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5840541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 SADDLEROCK LANE have any available units?
5 SADDLEROCK LANE has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 SADDLEROCK LANE have?
Some of 5 SADDLEROCK LANE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 SADDLEROCK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5 SADDLEROCK LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 SADDLEROCK LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 SADDLEROCK LANE is pet friendly.
Does 5 SADDLEROCK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5 SADDLEROCK LANE does offer parking.
Does 5 SADDLEROCK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 SADDLEROCK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 SADDLEROCK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5 SADDLEROCK LANE has a pool.
Does 5 SADDLEROCK LANE have accessible units?
No, 5 SADDLEROCK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5 SADDLEROCK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 SADDLEROCK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 SADDLEROCK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 SADDLEROCK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 SADDLEROCK LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sedona 2 BedroomsSedona 3 Bedrooms
Sedona Apartments with BalconySedona Apartments with Garage
Sedona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Flagstaff, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Payson, AZVerde Village, AZ
Village of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona UniversityYavapai College
Coconino Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity