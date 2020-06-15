All apartments in Sedona
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

230 Arroyo Sienna

230 Arroyo Sienna Dr · (928) 282-7109
Location

230 Arroyo Sienna Dr, Sedona, AZ 86336

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 Arroyo Sienna · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Triplex apartment in Sedona - Completely remodeled from top to bottom, this 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment is brand new and ready for you! Approx. 1000sqft. Sweeping red rock views, close to trails. Private fenced and landscaped backyard, covered parking and attached private laundry. Located near the Hillside Shopping area. Price includes trash, water, and sewer. Assistive pets only. No smoking. Owner to manage, Sedona Rentals is securing the tenant only. Available NOW.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4195311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Arroyo Sienna have any available units?
230 Arroyo Sienna has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 230 Arroyo Sienna currently offering any rent specials?
230 Arroyo Sienna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Arroyo Sienna pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Arroyo Sienna is pet friendly.
Does 230 Arroyo Sienna offer parking?
Yes, 230 Arroyo Sienna does offer parking.
Does 230 Arroyo Sienna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Arroyo Sienna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Arroyo Sienna have a pool?
No, 230 Arroyo Sienna does not have a pool.
Does 230 Arroyo Sienna have accessible units?
No, 230 Arroyo Sienna does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Arroyo Sienna have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Arroyo Sienna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Arroyo Sienna have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Arroyo Sienna does not have units with air conditioning.
