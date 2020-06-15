230 Arroyo Sienna

Amenities

Triplex apartment in Sedona - Completely remodeled from top to bottom, this 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment is brand new and ready for you! Approx. 1000sqft. Sweeping red rock views, close to trails. Private fenced and landscaped backyard, covered parking and attached private laundry. Located near the Hillside Shopping area. Price includes trash, water, and sewer. Assistive pets only. No smoking. Owner to manage, Sedona Rentals is securing the tenant only. Available NOW.



