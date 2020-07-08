All apartments in Scottsdale
Tides at Old Town.
Last updated July 5 2020 at 9:17 AM

Tides at Old Town

3620 North Miller Road · (480) 508-8526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3620 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tides at Old Town.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Beautiful Studio Available for Immediate Move In! - The One Apartment Homes is in the heart of Scottsdale, AZ and is just a few steps away from all your living, dining, and shopping needs. There is easy access to all major freeways .

Our uniquely designed apartment homes feature modern and spacious, One and Two bedrooms with multiple floor-plans to choose from. Our Full Remodel Includes, New Flooring throughout, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz CounterTops, New Paint. Washer and Dryer Optional price for an additional Amount!!

Security Deposit-Based on Credit
*Pricing Subject to Change, Guaranteed up to 72 Hrs*

Professionally Managed By
The Robinson Group--Designated Broker Erich Robinson
8970 E Raintree Dr. Suite 200
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(RLNE5590883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tides at Old Town have any available units?
Tides at Old Town doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Tides at Old Town have?
Some of Tides at Old Town's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tides at Old Town currently offering any rent specials?
Tides at Old Town is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tides at Old Town pet-friendly?
Yes, Tides at Old Town is pet friendly.
Does Tides at Old Town offer parking?
No, Tides at Old Town does not offer parking.
Does Tides at Old Town have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tides at Old Town offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tides at Old Town have a pool?
No, Tides at Old Town does not have a pool.
Does Tides at Old Town have accessible units?
No, Tides at Old Town does not have accessible units.
Does Tides at Old Town have units with dishwashers?
No, Tides at Old Town does not have units with dishwashers.

