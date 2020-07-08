Tides at Old Town.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Beautiful Studio Available for Immediate Move In! - The One Apartment Homes is in the heart of Scottsdale, AZ and is just a few steps away from all your living, dining, and shopping needs. There is easy access to all major freeways .



Our uniquely designed apartment homes feature modern and spacious, One and Two bedrooms with multiple floor-plans to choose from. Our Full Remodel Includes, New Flooring throughout, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz CounterTops, New Paint. Washer and Dryer Optional price for an additional Amount!!



Security Deposit-Based on Credit

*Pricing Subject to Change, Guaranteed up to 72 Hrs*



