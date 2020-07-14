Amenities
Welcome to The Winfield of Scottsdale, the premier apartments in Scottsdale, Arizona. Our conveniently located community in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale offers newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartments that have been thoughtfully designed with your unique needs in mind. As a resident of our outstanding community, you will experience next-level amenities and exceptional services that you wont find anywhere else. Enjoy full access to our resort-style swimming pool and community fitness center, both featuring complimentary Wi-Fi, or take in the beauty of our scenic grounds in our two charming courtyards. From your kitchens glass tile backsplash to the upgraded look of concrete or wood style flooring, theres no end to the stylish features that await. If you're looking for a quiet home that perfectly fits your lifestyle, The Winfield of Scottsdale has it all.