Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

The Winfield of Scottsdale

8021 E Osborn Rd · (480) 418-8594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8021 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-A106 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-B213 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit A-A115 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit A-A203 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Winfield of Scottsdale.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
guest parking
package receiving
yoga
Welcome to The Winfield of Scottsdale, the premier apartments in Scottsdale, Arizona. Our conveniently located community in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale offers newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartments that have been thoughtfully designed with your unique needs in mind. As a resident of our outstanding community, you will experience next-level amenities and exceptional services that you wont find anywhere else. Enjoy full access to our resort-style swimming pool and community fitness center, both featuring complimentary Wi-Fi, or take in the beauty of our scenic grounds in our two charming courtyards. From your kitchens glass tile backsplash to the upgraded look of concrete or wood style flooring, theres no end to the stylish features that await. If you're looking for a quiet home that perfectly fits your lifestyle, The Winfield of Scottsdale has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $600 OAC
Move-in Fees: Administration Fee $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit and aggressive breeds restriction
Parking Details: One assigned parking space per apartment included.
Storage Details: Extra storage units available at $50 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Winfield of Scottsdale have any available units?
The Winfield of Scottsdale has 8 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does The Winfield of Scottsdale have?
Some of The Winfield of Scottsdale's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Winfield of Scottsdale currently offering any rent specials?
The Winfield of Scottsdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Winfield of Scottsdale pet-friendly?
Yes, The Winfield of Scottsdale is pet friendly.
Does The Winfield of Scottsdale offer parking?
Yes, The Winfield of Scottsdale offers parking.
Does The Winfield of Scottsdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Winfield of Scottsdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Winfield of Scottsdale have a pool?
Yes, The Winfield of Scottsdale has a pool.
Does The Winfield of Scottsdale have accessible units?
No, The Winfield of Scottsdale does not have accessible units.
Does The Winfield of Scottsdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Winfield of Scottsdale has units with dishwashers.

