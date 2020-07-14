Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage carport courtyard dog park fire pit guest parking package receiving yoga

Welcome to The Winfield of Scottsdale, the premier apartments in Scottsdale, Arizona. Our conveniently located community in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale offers newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartments that have been thoughtfully designed with your unique needs in mind. As a resident of our outstanding community, you will experience next-level amenities and exceptional services that you wont find anywhere else. Enjoy full access to our resort-style swimming pool and community fitness center, both featuring complimentary Wi-Fi, or take in the beauty of our scenic grounds in our two charming courtyards. From your kitchens glass tile backsplash to the upgraded look of concrete or wood style flooring, theres no end to the stylish features that await. If you're looking for a quiet home that perfectly fits your lifestyle, The Winfield of Scottsdale has it all.