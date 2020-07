Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center courtyard dog park gym pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving tennis court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance carport fire pit internet access

The Sycamore at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona is located right in the middle of where you want to be! Minutes from old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square Mall, the Loop 101, 202, ASU and Sky Harbor Airport. The Sycamore at Scottsdale offers great amenities for outdoor living, including barbecue areas, swimming pools, spas, tennis courts and basketball courts. Come and see everything The Sycamore at Scottsdale has to offer!