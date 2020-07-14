Amenities
The Allison has exciting new renovations coming soon. In the heart of North Scottsdale, featuring 1 and 2 bedrooms with townhome style, modern features, washer/dryer in every unit, assigned covered parking, resort style pools. Enjoy our fully equipped fitness center, Business center, TV lounge and Clubhouse. Easy access to Loop 101, shopping, entertainment. Kierland shopping center, DC Ranch Market St., Pinnacle Peak, nearby Westworld ( an equestrian and special events venue), Barrett Jackson, Phoenix open and much more.