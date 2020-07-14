Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage carport hot tub internet cafe online portal package receiving

The Allison has exciting new renovations coming soon. In the heart of North Scottsdale, featuring 1 and 2 bedrooms with townhome style, modern features, washer/dryer in every unit, assigned covered parking, resort style pools. Enjoy our fully equipped fitness center, Business center, TV lounge and Clubhouse. Easy access to Loop 101, shopping, entertainment. Kierland shopping center, DC Ranch Market St., Pinnacle Peak, nearby Westworld ( an equestrian and special events venue), Barrett Jackson, Phoenix open and much more.