Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

The Allison

14145 N 92nd St · (480) 447-2311
Location

14145 N 92nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2x2

$1,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

2x2

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Allison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
The Allison has exciting new renovations coming soon. In the heart of North Scottsdale, featuring 1 and 2 bedrooms with townhome style, modern features, washer/dryer in every unit, assigned covered parking, resort style pools. Enjoy our fully equipped fitness center, Business center, TV lounge and Clubhouse. Easy access to Loop 101, shopping, entertainment. Kierland shopping center, DC Ranch Market St., Pinnacle Peak, nearby Westworld ( an equestrian and special events venue), Barrett Jackson, Phoenix open and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pricing & availability subject to change
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas
Parking Details: one assigned covered spot.
Storage Details: On patio and balconies

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Allison have any available units?
The Allison offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,225 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,525. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does The Allison have?
Some of The Allison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Allison currently offering any rent specials?
The Allison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Allison pet-friendly?
Yes, The Allison is pet friendly.
Does The Allison offer parking?
Yes, The Allison offers parking.
Does The Allison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Allison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Allison have a pool?
Yes, The Allison has a pool.
Does The Allison have accessible units?
No, The Allison does not have accessible units.
Does The Allison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Allison has units with dishwashers.
