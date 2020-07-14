Monaco at McCormick Ranch

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month (one pet) $50/month (two pets)
restrictions: No weight limit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.