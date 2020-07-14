All apartments in Scottsdale
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Monaco at McCormick Ranch

8250 N Via Paseo del Norte · (833) 250-1516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8250 N Via Paseo del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Paseo Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B106 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C206 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit G203 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit C202 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monaco at McCormick Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
pool
hot tub
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Welcome home to Monaco Apartments! Discover gracious apartment living in the charming neighborhood of McCormick Ranch. Our central location offers both convenience and luxury. Enjoy being close to a wide selection of schools, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Naturally inviting yet meticulously planned, Monaco Apartments is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month (one pet) $50/month (two pets)
restrictions: No weight limit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monaco at McCormick Ranch have any available units?
Monaco at McCormick Ranch has 5 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Monaco at McCormick Ranch have?
Some of Monaco at McCormick Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monaco at McCormick Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Monaco at McCormick Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monaco at McCormick Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Monaco at McCormick Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Monaco at McCormick Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Monaco at McCormick Ranch offers parking.
Does Monaco at McCormick Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monaco at McCormick Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monaco at McCormick Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Monaco at McCormick Ranch has a pool.
Does Monaco at McCormick Ranch have accessible units?
No, Monaco at McCormick Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Monaco at McCormick Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monaco at McCormick Ranch has units with dishwashers.
