Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly sauna

Crown Court Apartments are nestled in the prestigious Scottsdale Fairmont Princess Resort Community and offer newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments - some of the largest in the area. Living in Crown Court Apartments, you are minutes from shopping and dining at Desert Ridge, Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter, with easy access to Loop 101. Crown Court's updates include new energy efficient kitchen appliances, fabulous new kitchen and bath cabinetry, upgraded contrasting countertops and flooring, sleek new fixtures and attractive ceramic tiled fireplaces. Crown Court offers resort-like amenities including a tennis court, business center and theater, dance studio, and swimming pools & spas.