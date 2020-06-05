All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:54 PM

Crown Court

Open Now until 6pm
7900 E Princess Dr · (480) 351-2351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7900 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1035 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1183 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 2128 · Avail. now

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 2218 · Avail. now

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

See 16+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1269 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1502 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crown Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
sauna
Crown Court Apartments are nestled in the prestigious Scottsdale Fairmont Princess Resort Community and offer newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments - some of the largest in the area. Living in Crown Court Apartments, you are minutes from shopping and dining at Desert Ridge, Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter, with easy access to Loop 101. Crown Court's updates include new energy efficient kitchen appliances, fabulous new kitchen and bath cabinetry, upgraded contrasting countertops and flooring, sleek new fixtures and attractive ceramic tiled fireplaces. Crown Court offers resort-like amenities including a tennis court, business center and theater, dance studio, and swimming pools & spas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600 (1 pet), $950 (2 pets); Surety bond: $87.50 (1 pet), $331.25 (2 pets)
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
rent: $35/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crown Court have any available units?
Crown Court has 21 units available starting at $1,306 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Crown Court have?
Some of Crown Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crown Court currently offering any rent specials?
Crown Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crown Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Crown Court is pet friendly.
Does Crown Court offer parking?
Yes, Crown Court offers parking.
Does Crown Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crown Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crown Court have a pool?
Yes, Crown Court has a pool.
Does Crown Court have accessible units?
No, Crown Court does not have accessible units.
Does Crown Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crown Court has units with dishwashers.

