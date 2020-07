Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal sauna tennis court clubhouse e-payments hot tub trash valet volleyball court yoga

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden San Paloma offers upgraded apartments with modern finishes in the heart of Scottsdale, AZ. we have got just what you are looking for in this fun, resort-style neighborhood. Tucked away behind the shops at Agua Caliente, you will not need to travel far to find just what you need. Our pet-friendly community is located close to the shops at Gainey Ranch, dining in Old Town Scottsdale, entertainment and recreation. We cannot wait to meet you! Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.