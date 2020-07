Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub online portal cats allowed e-payments internet access internet cafe trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Looking for a sweet spot in Scottsdale, AZ? Find the perfect one, two and three bedroom apartment for you available at Camden San Marcos! Scottsdale apartment living at Camden San Marcos means a full-size washer/dryer inside each home, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and chocolate-finished cabinets. Our amenities are designed for easier indoor/outdoor living - two 24-hour swimming pools, a sundeck and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, views of the beautiful McDowell Mountains, grass-filled private dog park, BBQ grills, and an outdoor fireside lounge. Close proximity to Freeway 101 slashes commutes and we're minutes away from essentials like Safeway and local faves like The Butterfly Wonderland, The OdySea Aquarium, Redfield, Desert Canyon, Kierland Commons and ...