Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub media room online portal bike storage business center carport e-payments internet access trash valet yoga

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Montierra, in Scottsdale, offers upgraded 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes - many with direct access garages. Is entertaining your thing? Our chef-inspired kitchens are fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and an open layout, so you can prepare delicious meals and still be part of the dinner conversation. Location is everything in Arizona and Camden Montierra is conveniently located on Scottsdale Road adjacent to Gainey Ranch. We are minutes away from Scottsdale Fashion Square and Scottsdale Corridor, where you will be able to shop, play golf, see a movie or dine at 1 of the best restaurants in Scottsdale. Camden Montierra's pet-friendly community also has a resort-style pool and fitness center open 24 hours a day for your convenience. Come live with us and experience Scottsdale living first ...