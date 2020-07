Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal bike storage business center car charging carport cc payments courtyard dog grooming area e-payments guest parking lobby new construction trash valet yoga

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, Camden Foothills is all about location and a world of convenience awaits you at our apartment community. Choose from a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury apartment homes featuring chef-inspired kitchens, Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Our pet-friendly community has an unleashed dog park with controlled access. Residents at Camden Foothills also have access to the fitness zone and workout studio seven days a week. Nestled in the DC Ranch Community of Scottsdale, Arizona, Camden Foothills is within miles of surrounding golf courses including McDowell Mountain Golf Club. If dining and shopping interests you, Scottsdale Fashion Square and Kierland Commons are just a few miles away. Schedule an appointment to tour today and experience life at Camden Foothills ...