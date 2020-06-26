9897 E QUARRY Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Private updated home located in the gated golf community of the Monument at Troon North. Desirable Open great room plan w/split Master suite & N/S exposure. Gourmet kitchen w/island, breakfast bar & area. Slab granite counter tops & SS appliances. Kitchen open to great room great room w/gas fireplace, wet bar, & SS w/speakers indoors & out. Formal dining & 4th bedroom set up as office. Master w/sitting area, dual vanities, jetted tub & walk in closet w/built-ins. Private resort backyard w/heated pool & spa, BBQ views of natural desert & Mtns.