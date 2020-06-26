All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

9897 E QUARRY Trail

9897 East Quarry Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9897 East Quarry Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Private updated home located in the gated golf community of the Monument at Troon North. Desirable Open great room plan w/split Master suite & N/S exposure. Gourmet kitchen w/island, breakfast bar & area. Slab granite counter tops & SS appliances. Kitchen open to great room great room w/gas fireplace, wet bar, & SS w/speakers indoors & out. Formal dining & 4th bedroom set up as office. Master w/sitting area, dual vanities, jetted tub & walk in closet w/built-ins. Private resort backyard w/heated pool & spa, BBQ views of natural desert & Mtns.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9897 E QUARRY Trail have any available units?
9897 E QUARRY Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9897 E QUARRY Trail have?
Some of 9897 E QUARRY Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9897 E QUARRY Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9897 E QUARRY Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9897 E QUARRY Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9897 E QUARRY Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9897 E QUARRY Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9897 E QUARRY Trail offers parking.
Does 9897 E QUARRY Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9897 E QUARRY Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9897 E QUARRY Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9897 E QUARRY Trail has a pool.
Does 9897 E QUARRY Trail have accessible units?
No, 9897 E QUARRY Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9897 E QUARRY Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9897 E QUARRY Trail has units with dishwashers.
