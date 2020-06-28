All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway

9820 East Thompson Peak Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
DC Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9820 East Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Rare custom home for lease in DC Ranch! This Ranch Hacienda gem features panoramic mountain views and gracious outdoor living spaces. Floorplan features 5 bedrooms plus an office and game room, all but one room on the main floor. Elegant finishes throughout, and upgrades at every turn. Home includes window treatments and whole home automation system and built in speakers. Also features a 150 bottle wine chiller room. Owner seeking a 12 month lease. A furniture package can be available for tenants who need a furnished home at an additional price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway have any available units?
9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway have?
Some of 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway offers parking.
Does 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway has a pool.
Does 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway have accessible units?
No, 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College