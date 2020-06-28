9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Rare custom home for lease in DC Ranch! This Ranch Hacienda gem features panoramic mountain views and gracious outdoor living spaces. Floorplan features 5 bedrooms plus an office and game room, all but one room on the main floor. Elegant finishes throughout, and upgrades at every turn. Home includes window treatments and whole home automation system and built in speakers. Also features a 150 bottle wine chiller room. Owner seeking a 12 month lease. A furniture package can be available for tenants who need a furnished home at an additional price.