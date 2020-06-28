All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway

9820 North Thompson Peak Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

9820 North Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Rare custom home for lease in DC Ranch! This Ranch Hacienda gem features panoramic mountain views and gracious outdoor living spaces. Floorplan features 5 bedrooms plus an office and game room, all but one room on the main floor. Elegant finishes throughout, and upgrades at every turn. Home includes window treatments and whole home automation system and built in speakers. Also features a 150 bottle wine chiller room. Owner seeking a 12 month lease. A furniture package can be available for tenants who need a furnished home at an additional price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway have any available units?
9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway have?
Some of 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway offers parking.
Does 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway has a pool.
Does 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway have accessible units?
No, 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 E Thompson Peak Parkway has units with dishwashers.
