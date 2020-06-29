Rent Calculator
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:19 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive
9663 East Palm Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9663 East Palm Ridge Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recent remodel. new kitchen and both bathrooms. A/C 4 years old. All tile floors. Everything in excellent condition. Shows great6.... Fantastic Scottsdale location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive have any available units?
9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive have?
Some of 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9663 E PALM RIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
