9487 E HILLERY Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Vacant and ready to move in to. This home is great condition. Walk in closet in master. Great location located walking distance to shops and restaurants. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Nice covered patio . Easy care desert landscaping. MORE!!