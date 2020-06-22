Vacant and ready to move in to. This home is great condition. Walk in closet in master. Great location located walking distance to shops and restaurants. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Nice covered patio . Easy care desert landscaping. MORE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9487 E HILLERY Way have any available units?
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
What amenities does 9487 E HILLERY Way have?
Some of 9487 E HILLERY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9487 E HILLERY Way currently offering any rent specials?
9487 E HILLERY Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.