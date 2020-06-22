All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9487 E HILLERY Way

9487 East Hillery Way · No Longer Available
Location

9487 East Hillery Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Vacant and ready to move in to. This home is great condition. Walk in closet in master. Great location located walking distance to shops and restaurants. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Nice covered patio . Easy care desert landscaping. MORE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9487 E HILLERY Way have any available units?
9487 E HILLERY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9487 E HILLERY Way have?
Some of 9487 E HILLERY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9487 E HILLERY Way currently offering any rent specials?
9487 E HILLERY Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9487 E HILLERY Way pet-friendly?
No, 9487 E HILLERY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9487 E HILLERY Way offer parking?
Yes, 9487 E HILLERY Way does offer parking.
Does 9487 E HILLERY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9487 E HILLERY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9487 E HILLERY Way have a pool?
No, 9487 E HILLERY Way does not have a pool.
Does 9487 E HILLERY Way have accessible units?
No, 9487 E HILLERY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9487 E HILLERY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9487 E HILLERY Way has units with dishwashers.
