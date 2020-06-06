All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9460 N 92ND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9460 N 92ND Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:55 PM

9460 N 92ND Street

9460 North 92nd Street · (480) 206-5205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9460 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
**LEASED June 2020 - Sept. 2020**Fully Furnished** This one bedroom, one bath, 2nd floor unit is an ideal place for a relaxed lifestyle in the desirable Villages at McCormick Ranch. Recently updated with new furniture, appliances and paint, this unit boasts two balconies, is located just steps from the pool, a pull out couch for extra guests, a cozy fireplace and the unit comes equipped with bikes and golf clubs for your use! The Villages community has 8 community pools, tennis courts, walking and biking paths and close to the Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, hospital, library, Spring Training Baseball, the casino and easy access to the 101 highway. **Off season utilities capped at $100/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9460 N 92ND Street have any available units?
9460 N 92ND Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9460 N 92ND Street have?
Some of 9460 N 92ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9460 N 92ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
9460 N 92ND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9460 N 92ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 9460 N 92ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9460 N 92ND Street offer parking?
No, 9460 N 92ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 9460 N 92ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9460 N 92ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9460 N 92ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 9460 N 92ND Street has a pool.
Does 9460 N 92ND Street have accessible units?
No, 9460 N 92ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9460 N 92ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9460 N 92ND Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9460 N 92ND Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity