9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:09 AM

9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive

9425 East Desert Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9425 East Desert Village Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
bbq/grill
Bring your most discriminating client. This is simply the best of the best. This gorgeous home has been professionally decorated with beautiful furniture from the experts at EST EST. This single occupant home has been barely lived. Dacor and SubZero appliances compliment the chefs kitchen. The 4th bedroom has been opened up into a game room with built in bar. The backyard is an entertainers dream. Don't miss out. This home is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have any available units?
9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have?
Some of 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive offer parking?
No, 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive has a pool.
Does 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
