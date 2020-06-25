9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive

9425 East Desert Village Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 DC Ranch
Bring your most discriminating client. This is simply the best of the best. This gorgeous home has been professionally decorated with beautiful furniture from the experts at EST EST. This single occupant home has been barely lived. Dacor and SubZero appliances compliment the chefs kitchen. The 4th bedroom has been opened up into a game room with built in bar. The backyard is an entertainers dream. Don't miss out. This home is a MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
