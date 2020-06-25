9425 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room pool bbq/grill

Bring your most discriminating client. This is simply the best of the best. This gorgeous home has been professionally decorated with beautiful furniture from the experts at EST EST. This single occupant home has been barely lived. Dacor and SubZero appliances compliment the chefs kitchen. The 4th bedroom has been opened up into a game room with built in bar. The backyard is an entertainers dream. Don't miss out. This home is a MUST SEE!