9420 E Kalil Dr

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMING SOON! On a corner lot this property is awesome with established landscaping front and back lush green grass, mature trees and a crystal clear sparkling pool. Complete kitchen features maple cabinets, granite slab counters, and stainless appliances.This home has a lovely open floor plan. The kitchen opens up to the family room for dining or entertainment has a wood fireplace with bench seating in front. Formal dining area, master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The fourth bedroom can be set up as a den or office space. With dark wood laminate floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms this house can easily be made a cozy home.



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.65%n



12 Months



