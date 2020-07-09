All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9420 E Kalil Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9420 E Kalil Dr
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

9420 E Kalil Dr

9420 East Kalil Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9420 East Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62fd9d7028 ----
COMING SOON! On a corner lot this property is awesome with established landscaping front and back lush green grass, mature trees and a crystal clear sparkling pool. Complete kitchen features maple cabinets, granite slab counters, and stainless appliances.This home has a lovely open floor plan. The kitchen opens up to the family room for dining or entertainment has a wood fireplace with bench seating in front. Formal dining area, master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The fourth bedroom can be set up as a den or office space. With dark wood laminate floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms this house can easily be made a cozy home.

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.65%n

12 Months

Dryer
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9420 E Kalil Dr have any available units?
9420 E Kalil Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9420 E Kalil Dr have?
Some of 9420 E Kalil Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9420 E Kalil Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9420 E Kalil Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 E Kalil Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9420 E Kalil Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9420 E Kalil Dr offer parking?
No, 9420 E Kalil Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9420 E Kalil Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9420 E Kalil Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 E Kalil Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9420 E Kalil Dr has a pool.
Does 9420 E Kalil Dr have accessible units?
No, 9420 E Kalil Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 E Kalil Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9420 E Kalil Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College