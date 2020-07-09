9420 E Kalil Dr

Amenities
COMING SOON! On a corner lot this property is awesome with established landscaping front and back lush green grass, mature trees and a crystal clear sparkling pool. Complete kitchen features maple cabinets, granite slab counters, and stainless appliances.This home has a lovely open floor plan. The kitchen opens up to the family room for dining or entertainment has a wood fireplace with bench seating in front. Formal dining area, master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The fourth bedroom can be set up as a den or office space. With dark wood laminate floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms this house can easily be made a cozy home.
Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.65%n
12 Months
Dryer
Pool