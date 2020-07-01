9390 E MONUMENT Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Nicely upgraded Troon North home. Included in this 4814 sf home are 4 bedrooms, all ensuite (including attached guest quarters), 5.5 baths, exercise room, formal dining, breakfast room & bar, family room, formal living room & theater room! Luxury finishes include granite countertops, solid alder wood doors & stone floors. Amenities within the home are 4 built-in wine racks, 11'-14' ceilings, walk in pantry, 109'' pull down screen and surround sound in theater room & gas fireplace in family room. Outdoors boasts a built-in BBQ, sport court, pebble tec pool & spa and grass back yard.