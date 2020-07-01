All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

9390 E MONUMENT Drive

9390 East Monument Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9390 East Monument Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Nicely upgraded Troon North home. Included in this 4814 sf home are 4 bedrooms, all ensuite (including attached guest quarters), 5.5 baths, exercise room, formal dining, breakfast room & bar, family room, formal living room & theater room! Luxury finishes include granite countertops, solid alder wood doors & stone floors. Amenities within the home are 4 built-in wine racks, 11'-14' ceilings, walk in pantry, 109'' pull down screen and surround sound in theater room & gas fireplace in family room. Outdoors boasts a built-in BBQ, sport court, pebble tec pool & spa and grass back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9390 E MONUMENT Drive have any available units?
9390 E MONUMENT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9390 E MONUMENT Drive have?
Some of 9390 E MONUMENT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9390 E MONUMENT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9390 E MONUMENT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9390 E MONUMENT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9390 E MONUMENT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9390 E MONUMENT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9390 E MONUMENT Drive offers parking.
Does 9390 E MONUMENT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9390 E MONUMENT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9390 E MONUMENT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9390 E MONUMENT Drive has a pool.
Does 9390 E MONUMENT Drive have accessible units?
No, 9390 E MONUMENT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9390 E MONUMENT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9390 E MONUMENT Drive has units with dishwashers.

