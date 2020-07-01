All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

9341 E PERSHING Avenue

9341 East Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9341 East Pershing Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous Desert Shadows property in a great Scottsdale neighborhood. Can come furnished or unfurnished. Light and bright open floor plan along with north/south exposure makes this house amazing. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom on the main floor with an enormous walk-in shower for two. The kitchen has a huge center island with quartz counter-tops and a large family room with a statement fireplace. The first and second floors have tile throughout that looks like wood. Large backyard with in ground pebble-tec pool, private shade trees and artificial grass. This house has vaulted callings, new 5 1/2 baseboards, new light fixtures, new black faucets in the kitchen and bath, new black door knobs and new industrial ceiling fans. Can't ask for a better location. Close proximity to the 101, McDowell Mountain, shopping, dining, entertainment and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9341 E PERSHING Avenue have any available units?
9341 E PERSHING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9341 E PERSHING Avenue have?
Some of 9341 E PERSHING Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9341 E PERSHING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9341 E PERSHING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9341 E PERSHING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9341 E PERSHING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9341 E PERSHING Avenue offer parking?
No, 9341 E PERSHING Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9341 E PERSHING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9341 E PERSHING Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9341 E PERSHING Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9341 E PERSHING Avenue has a pool.
Does 9341 E PERSHING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9341 E PERSHING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9341 E PERSHING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9341 E PERSHING Avenue has units with dishwashers.

