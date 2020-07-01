9341 E PERSHING Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Gorgeous Desert Shadows property in a great Scottsdale neighborhood. Can come furnished or unfurnished. Light and bright open floor plan along with north/south exposure makes this house amazing. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom on the main floor with an enormous walk-in shower for two. The kitchen has a huge center island with quartz counter-tops and a large family room with a statement fireplace. The first and second floors have tile throughout that looks like wood. Large backyard with in ground pebble-tec pool, private shade trees and artificial grass. This house has vaulted callings, new 5 1/2 baseboards, new light fixtures, new black faucets in the kitchen and bath, new black door knobs and new industrial ceiling fans. Can't ask for a better location. Close proximity to the 101, McDowell Mountain, shopping, dining, entertainment and schools.