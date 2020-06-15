All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
9340 N 92ND Street
9340 N 92ND Street

9340 North 92nd Street · (480) 282-7464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9340 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
It's like living in a tree house! Two sweeping patios surrounded by trees with views of the pool area make this spacious McCormick Ranch end-unit condo your own personal nature get-away. Owners are remodeling with plank-style tile, fresh paint, brushed nicked fixtures and more for a clean, contemporary look. Two generously sized bedrooms and two full baths. Fireplace in the living room. Dining area with views through the patio door. Just lovely! Community features heated pool, spa, tennis courts, even pickle ball!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9340 N 92ND Street have any available units?
9340 N 92ND Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9340 N 92ND Street have?
Some of 9340 N 92ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9340 N 92ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
9340 N 92ND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9340 N 92ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 9340 N 92ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9340 N 92ND Street offer parking?
No, 9340 N 92ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 9340 N 92ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9340 N 92ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9340 N 92ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 9340 N 92ND Street has a pool.
Does 9340 N 92ND Street have accessible units?
No, 9340 N 92ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9340 N 92ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9340 N 92ND Street has units with dishwashers.
