9340 N 92ND Street

It's like living in a tree house! Two sweeping patios surrounded by trees with views of the pool area make this spacious McCormick Ranch end-unit condo your own personal nature get-away. Owners are remodeling with plank-style tile, fresh paint, brushed nicked fixtures and more for a clean, contemporary look. Two generously sized bedrooms and two full baths. Fireplace in the living room. Dining area with views through the patio door. Just lovely! Community features heated pool, spa, tennis courts, even pickle ball!