Scottsdale, AZ
9313 E Desert Arroyos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9313 E Desert Arroyos

9313 East Desert Arroyos · No Longer Available
Location

9313 East Desert Arroyos, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
4 bedroom 3 bath home with den and office in the Estates at DC Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 3 bath home with den and office in the Estates at DC Ranch is available for immediate move in! This is a gated community. This single level home has it all. It features plantation shutters and ceiling fans through out. It has a formal dining room, den and a separate office off the master that can also be used as a work out room. It also has granite counter tops with a tile back splash, large center island, stainless steel appliances and a separate wine fridge, surround sound in the family room and back patio, separate tub and snail shower with his and her sinks in the master bath. Backyard features multiple patios and lounging areas, a heated spa, synthetic grass, and a built in BBQ. Home also features a 3 car tandem garage with garage cabinets. Landscaping is included in the rent. DC Ranch has parks, a community center, tennis courts, pickelball courts, a large community pool, and more. Property is located near schools, shopping, and highway access. Property is unfurnished.

12 month minimum lease. A 1.75% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is the same as one months rent. Pets limited to one approved dog with an additional deposit. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Call Lanie at 602-410-5085 to arrange a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2053197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9313 E Desert Arroyos have any available units?
9313 E Desert Arroyos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9313 E Desert Arroyos have?
Some of 9313 E Desert Arroyos's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9313 E Desert Arroyos currently offering any rent specials?
9313 E Desert Arroyos isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9313 E Desert Arroyos pet-friendly?
Yes, 9313 E Desert Arroyos is pet friendly.
Does 9313 E Desert Arroyos offer parking?
Yes, 9313 E Desert Arroyos does offer parking.
Does 9313 E Desert Arroyos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9313 E Desert Arroyos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9313 E Desert Arroyos have a pool?
Yes, 9313 E Desert Arroyos has a pool.
Does 9313 E Desert Arroyos have accessible units?
No, 9313 E Desert Arroyos does not have accessible units.
Does 9313 E Desert Arroyos have units with dishwashers?
No, 9313 E Desert Arroyos does not have units with dishwashers.
