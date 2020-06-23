9313 E Desert Arroyos

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

4 bedroom 3 bath home with den and office in the Estates at DC Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 3 bath home with den and office in the Estates at DC Ranch is available for immediate move in! This is a gated community. This single level home has it all. It features plantation shutters and ceiling fans through out. It has a formal dining room, den and a separate office off the master that can also be used as a work out room. It also has granite counter tops with a tile back splash, large center island, stainless steel appliances and a separate wine fridge, surround sound in the family room and back patio, separate tub and snail shower with his and her sinks in the master bath. Backyard features multiple patios and lounging areas, a heated spa, synthetic grass, and a built in BBQ. Home also features a 3 car tandem garage with garage cabinets. Landscaping is included in the rent. DC Ranch has parks, a community center, tennis courts, pickelball courts, a large community pool, and more. Property is located near schools, shopping, and highway access. Property is unfurnished.



12 month minimum lease. A 1.75% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is the same as one months rent. Pets limited to one approved dog with an additional deposit. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Call Lanie at 602-410-5085 to arrange a showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2053197)