Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9274 E DESERT PARK Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9274 E DESERT PARK Drive
9274 East Desert Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
DC Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9274 East Desert Park Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive have any available units?
9274 E DESERT PARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive have?
Some of 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9274 E DESERT PARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive offer parking?
No, 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive have a pool?
No, 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9274 E DESERT PARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
