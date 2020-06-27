All apartments in Scottsdale
9270 E PINE VALLEY Road
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:33 AM

9270 E PINE VALLEY Road

9270 East Pine Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

9270 East Pine Valley Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Location, location, location. Perfect three bedroom, two bath split plan with eat in kitchen, family room and living/dining room that could easily be used as a second gathering space. Small patio with beautiful pool and little grassy area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road have any available units?
9270 E PINE VALLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road have?
Some of 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
9270 E PINE VALLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road offer parking?
No, 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road does not offer parking.
Does 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road have a pool?
Yes, 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road has a pool.
Does 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9270 E PINE VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
