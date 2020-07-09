9267 E HILLERY Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Wonderful 3 bedroom, great room, split floor plan,Corner lot with South facing Backyard Paradise with pool and spa! High Ceilings, skylights and north/south exposure make this home light and bright. Soft Duette Blinds, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, open Great Room, Formal Dining, Breakfast Bay,large Master Suite w/Custom Frosted French Doors to the yard. Magnificent Cacti, Mature Citrus, Pebble-sheen Pool & Spa, Spacious Covered Patio, expansive private yard. Great Schools and just blocks from AJs, Shopping Malls, Restaurants, City Parks, McDowell Mountain hiking and the 101.