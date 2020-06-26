All apartments in Scottsdale
9238 E WOOD Drive
Last updated June 22 2019 at 2:07 PM

9238 E WOOD Drive

9238 East Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9238 East Wood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counters! Super spacious family home with formal living room and dining area. Large open floor plan with great room adjacent to kitchen and backyard patio. Roomy master in back with huge master bathroom! Great community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9238 E WOOD Drive have any available units?
9238 E WOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9238 E WOOD Drive have?
Some of 9238 E WOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9238 E WOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9238 E WOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9238 E WOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9238 E WOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9238 E WOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9238 E WOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 9238 E WOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9238 E WOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9238 E WOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 9238 E WOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9238 E WOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 9238 E WOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9238 E WOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9238 E WOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
