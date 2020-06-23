Rent Calculator
9155 E CORTEZ Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
9155 E CORTEZ Street
9155 East Cortez Street
No Longer Available
Location
9155 East Cortez Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location-Bright & Beautiful home all updated in & out with a N/S exposure. Highly desirable Berryessa located just off the 101. First Floor Master. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9155 E CORTEZ Street have any available units?
9155 E CORTEZ Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9155 E CORTEZ Street have?
Some of 9155 E CORTEZ Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 9155 E CORTEZ Street currently offering any rent specials?
9155 E CORTEZ Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9155 E CORTEZ Street pet-friendly?
No, 9155 E CORTEZ Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 9155 E CORTEZ Street offer parking?
Yes, 9155 E CORTEZ Street does offer parking.
Does 9155 E CORTEZ Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9155 E CORTEZ Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9155 E CORTEZ Street have a pool?
No, 9155 E CORTEZ Street does not have a pool.
Does 9155 E CORTEZ Street have accessible units?
No, 9155 E CORTEZ Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9155 E CORTEZ Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9155 E CORTEZ Street has units with dishwashers.
