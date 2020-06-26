All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9153 E CORTEZ Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9153 E CORTEZ Street
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

9153 E CORTEZ Street

9153 East Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9153 East Cortez Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Completely remodeled home in delightful subdivision of Berryessa with community pool. All new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, carpets, lighting painting, & new AC unit. Tiled outside patio with backyard redone. Walk-In ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9153 E CORTEZ Street have any available units?
9153 E CORTEZ Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9153 E CORTEZ Street have?
Some of 9153 E CORTEZ Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9153 E CORTEZ Street currently offering any rent specials?
9153 E CORTEZ Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9153 E CORTEZ Street pet-friendly?
No, 9153 E CORTEZ Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9153 E CORTEZ Street offer parking?
Yes, 9153 E CORTEZ Street offers parking.
Does 9153 E CORTEZ Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9153 E CORTEZ Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9153 E CORTEZ Street have a pool?
Yes, 9153 E CORTEZ Street has a pool.
Does 9153 E CORTEZ Street have accessible units?
No, 9153 E CORTEZ Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9153 E CORTEZ Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9153 E CORTEZ Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College