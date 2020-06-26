Completely remodeled home in delightful subdivision of Berryessa with community pool. All new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, carpets, lighting painting, & new AC unit. Tiled outside patio with backyard redone. Walk-In ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9153 E CORTEZ Street have any available units?
9153 E CORTEZ Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9153 E CORTEZ Street have?
Some of 9153 E CORTEZ Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9153 E CORTEZ Street currently offering any rent specials?
9153 E CORTEZ Street is not currently offering any rent specials.