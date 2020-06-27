All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9135 N 106TH Place
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

9135 N 106TH Place

9135 North 106th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9135 North 106th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN HOME. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH SUB ZERO REFRIGERATOR AND WOLF APPLIANCES. MASTER BEDROOM WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE AND WALK IN CLOSET. LARGE MASTER BATHROOM WITH SOAKING TUB AND LARGE SHOWER. BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH PLANTS AND SWIMMING POOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9135 N 106TH Place have any available units?
9135 N 106TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9135 N 106TH Place have?
Some of 9135 N 106TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9135 N 106TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
9135 N 106TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9135 N 106TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 9135 N 106TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9135 N 106TH Place offer parking?
No, 9135 N 106TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 9135 N 106TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9135 N 106TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9135 N 106TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 9135 N 106TH Place has a pool.
Does 9135 N 106TH Place have accessible units?
No, 9135 N 106TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9135 N 106TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9135 N 106TH Place has units with dishwashers.
