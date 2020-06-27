9135 N 106TH Place

9135 North 106th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Scottsdale Ranch
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN HOME. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH SUB ZERO REFRIGERATOR AND WOLF APPLIANCES. MASTER BEDROOM WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE AND WALK IN CLOSET. LARGE MASTER BATHROOM WITH SOAKING TUB AND LARGE SHOWER. BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH PLANTS AND SWIMMING POOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
