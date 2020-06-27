9135 N 106TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN HOME. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH SUB ZERO REFRIGERATOR AND WOLF APPLIANCES. MASTER BEDROOM WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE AND WALK IN CLOSET. LARGE MASTER BATHROOM WITH SOAKING TUB AND LARGE SHOWER. BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH PLANTS AND SWIMMING POOL.