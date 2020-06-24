Rent Calculator
9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive
9130 East Rosemonte Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9130 East Rosemonte Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive have any available units?
9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive have?
Some of 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive offers parking.
Does 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive have a pool?
No, 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9130 E ROSEMONTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
